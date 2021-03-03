Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

