Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of JPC stock remained flat at $$9.16 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.21.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.