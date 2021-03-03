Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of JPC stock remained flat at $$9.16 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.