Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
