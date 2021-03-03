Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 361.8% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 234,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

