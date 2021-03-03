Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

