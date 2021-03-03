Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
