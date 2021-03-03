Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE NMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 14,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
