Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

