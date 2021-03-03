Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.