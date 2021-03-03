Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

In other Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term.

