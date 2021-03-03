Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

