Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.73.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
