Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.18.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
