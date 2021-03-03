Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

