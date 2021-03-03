Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,556. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

