NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.61.

NRG stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

