NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NG opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Public Investment Fund grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 263,705 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

