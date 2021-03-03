Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

