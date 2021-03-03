Northland Securities Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $70.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

