Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Northland Power stock opened at C$43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.30.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.