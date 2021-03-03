Northeast Investment Management Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,141,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,293 shares of company stock valued at $72,753,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 244,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,521. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

