Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

DOCU stock traded down $10.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.20. 78,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,714. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.