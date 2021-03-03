Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.75. 61,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

