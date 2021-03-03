North Atlantic Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 3rd

North Atlantic Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. North Atlantic Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During North Atlantic Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

