Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.96. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

