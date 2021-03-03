Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 3,999,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,854. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

