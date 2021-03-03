Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $197,358. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

