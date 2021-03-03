Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO David James Boennighausen Sells 5,298 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David James Boennighausen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, David James Boennighausen sold 799 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $6,959.29.

On Wednesday, December 9th, David James Boennighausen sold 1,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $13,050.00.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

