Noah Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,532 put options on the company. This is an increase of 821% compared to the average volume of 492 put options.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noah by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Noah by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Noah by 194.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Nomura cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

