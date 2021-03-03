NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 199,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 148,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

