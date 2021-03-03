NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 10,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922. NN Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

