NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NLSP stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.