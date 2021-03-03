NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NLSP stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

