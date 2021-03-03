nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.04. Approximately 197,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 331,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

