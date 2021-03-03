Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $$20.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

