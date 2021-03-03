Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 9,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Nikon has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

