NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $158.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.