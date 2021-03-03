Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

