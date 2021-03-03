Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $67,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

