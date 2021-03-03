Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

PANW traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

