Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.59. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,864. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

