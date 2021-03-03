Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

