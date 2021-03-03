Nicholas Company Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,497. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

