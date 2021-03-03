NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NFYEF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

