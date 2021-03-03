NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $47,376.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,677.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01069342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00378469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

