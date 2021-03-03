Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

