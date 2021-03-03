New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

