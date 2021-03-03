New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,041 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

