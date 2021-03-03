New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 522,064 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 522,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.76% of Alphatec worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.