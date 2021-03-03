New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,300 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of News worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $52,005,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,174,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

