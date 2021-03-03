New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 62.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fastly by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

FSLY stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

