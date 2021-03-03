New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Critical Review

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 8.87 $413.33 million $2.59 72.59 Boxlight $33.03 million 4.25 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -3.14

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 6 1 3.14 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $177.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.31%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.85% 12.98% 5.61% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Boxlight on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

