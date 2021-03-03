New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 326.5% from the January 28th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,842. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 100,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,182. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

