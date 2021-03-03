NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

