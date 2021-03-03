Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 555.4% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,940. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

