Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

